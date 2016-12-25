Avoid over-indulging with these 5 top tips

The island’s Weight Watchers members are celebrating losing a grand total of 1,500st – 21,000 lbs – this year and are looking forward to celebrating the festive season with confidence.

Last Christmas was a different story for many members who were dreading the extra temptations that inevitably come their way.

Weight Watchers leader Annette Cunningham, speaking on behalf of the island’s leaders, said: ‘We know that Christmas can be a difficult time for weight loss – and we often get to the beginning of January feeling weighed down by the excesses of the festive season.

‘But the excess doesn’t just happen on Christmas Day – in fact, almost half of Brits surveyed plan to be over-indulging by the second week of December.

‘And almost 80 per cent don’t think they will stop eating excessively until January or later.’

With such a range of food and drink choices available to us over the festive season, Christmas is undoubtedly a time of indulgence.

But Weight Watchers leaders advocate that it doesn’t have to be that way.

‘With some small changes, you can enjoy the festive season without regretting it come January,’ Annette said.

So this year, the Weight Watchers leaders have issued five top tips for the festive season.

Five top tips:

• Don’t go hungry

With all the social occasions and big meals, many people often think that they should skip breakfast so they can indulge later.

But this is the worst thing you can do.

Make sure to have a filling, healthy breakfast such as porridge, fruit and yoghurt or poached eggs.

This will not only help to sustain you during the day, it will also help to curb cravings and beat temptation, when Christmas treats appear.

• Enjoy fruit and vegetables

Remember to fill your plate with as many fruit and vegetables as possible.

Not only do they have great health benefits, they will also help to fill you up.’

• Move more

It can be tempting to find a spot in front of the telly and stay there – particularly after a filling meal – but make sure you stay active and move more during the festive season.

Try going for a Christmas Day walk, or dance the night away to some of your favourite festive tunes.

• Donate Christmas treats

Give any leftover chocolates to friends/ family/ a local charity after Christmas, so they don’t tempt you in the new year.

• Be kind to yourself

Most importantly, you should be kind to yourself.

Remember you can enjoy your favourite treats this Christmas but just make sure they are in moderation.

The island leaders are thrilled to hear members say that they have found that Weight Watchers is flexible and not restrictive.

Members can continue to eat out and lose weight while still enjoying all the foods they love at home, out in their favourite restaurant, and on the go.

You don’t have to give up any foods you love while following the plan, and Weight Watchers doesn’t get in the way of your social life.

Weight Watchers also encourages members to move more and to find a new activity to love. Why not team up with a exercise buddy to keep motivated?

Annette said that feedback showed that members were happier than ever, make much healthier choices and many health issues have hugely improved through their long term healthy eating plan.

For anyone who needs a helping hand to tackle their Christmas excess, Weight Watchers meetings are held across the island.

For more information contact Annette on 467548, Caroline on 437023 or Lyn on 465670.