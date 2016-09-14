Award recognition for film on 2015 Nepal earthquake

A Santon man’s short film, which tells the stories of Nepalese villagers after the devastating Nepal earthquake, has been nominated in the Adventure in Motion Film Contest.

‘Nepal: One Year On’, created by videographer Olly Pemberton, follows the lives of villagers who have suffered hardship and emotional and physical pain since the huge earthquake – 7.8 on the Richter scale – hit the country on April 25 last year, killing more than 8,000 people.

Olly travelled to a British funded medical camp in Thulopatel, six hours east of capital Kathmandu, to document the plight of the villagers.

His video has now been nominated in the Adventure in Motion Film Contest, which recognises films that inspire viewers to experience adventure travel.

The three films with the most Facebook ‘likes’ will be showcased at the Adventure Travel World Summit in Alaska next week.

The overall winner will receive a one-year Adventure Travel Trade Association membership, a ticket to the 2017 Adventure Travel World Summit, a grand prize from travel clothing company ExOfficio and their film showcased on the Adventure.Travel website and in its newsletters.

Olly, who is now based in London, said the film has received a very positive response from viewers and he is honoured to be recognised in the competition.

He said: ‘It is a massive honour to be nominated for the award. As adventure travel events go, it doesn’t really get any bigger than the Adventure Travel World Summit.

‘I am particularly proud that this film has been nominated because the more awareness that it can bring for the ongoing work that needs to be done in Nepal, the better.’

To view Olly’s film go to ‘Nepal: OneYear On...’ by Exodus Travels on YouTube.