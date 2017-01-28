Awards night after 80th ploughing match

Cronk-y-Voddy Ploughing Society have held a prize giving night to hand out the awards from their 80th ploughing match.

Ploughing enthusiasts gathered at St John’s Methodist Hall at the weekend to pay tribute to the winners.

Prizegiving and concert in St John's Methodist Hall for the participants of the Cronk y Voddy Ploughing Match -

Awards given out on the nigth included the WE Corkish Cup for best Manx-style ploughing which went to Billy Cormode.

The vintage ploughing was won by Alan Radcliffe, who scooped the W Gilby Cup, while Colin Duggan was the champion in the world-style section.

Declan Ferris, visiting from Northern Ireland to compete, was one of the night’s big winners, collecting the Ray Gawne Cup for best horse ploughing as well as the prize for best ploughing from all classes and the best butt of ploughing on a field.

Jim Caine was also a multi-prize winner taking first prize for best bye on a field as well as second in the best horse ploughing section.

Prizes were presented by Dot Tilbury.