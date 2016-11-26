Baby seals might look cute but they can give you a nasty bite

The Manx Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is asking the public to avoid disturbing seals.

Manx waters are host to two species of seal, the Atlantic Grey seal and the Harbour or Common seal.

Despite its name the Common seal is not a common species to our shores with the majority of individuals seen in Manx waters being Grey seals.

It is at this time of year that the Grey seals gather together to mate and give birth to their pups.

They are a protected species under the Wildlife Act 1990 and should not be disturbed in any way and so it is important that you keep your distance. This especially applies to dogs and they must be kept on leads at all times in the vicinity of seals.

Anything that disturbs a seal pup could affect the mother-pup bond and the pup may be abandoned.

Juana Warburton of the Manx SPCA said: ‘Please use binoculars when watching them and that way you get a great view without stressing the animals.

‘What should you do if you see a lone baby seal? First, don’t immediately worry.

‘Often the mother will be in the water not far from her pup but still keeping a watchful eye on it.

‘She may remain in the water for some time feeding, and so don’t be alarmed if she doesn’t come back for several hours - this is quite normal. If you are concerned keep a watchful eye on the pup for several hours and stop anyone else disturbing or approaching it if you can. If the mother does not return after a considerable length of time then it may be a case of calling the ManxSPCA, but make sure you yourself aren’t the reason for the mother not returning.

‘Please do not try to rescue the seal pup yourself as, although they look cute, they can be highly aggressive and could give you a nasty bite.’

If you spot an injured or lone seal pup which hasn’t been tended to by its mother for several hours contact the ManxSPCA on 851672.

If you find a dead seal or any other dead marine mammal such as a dolphin or porpoise please report it to the Manx Wildlife Trust on 844432.