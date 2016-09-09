Back pain patient’s nine-month wait for scan

A patient suffering from chronic back pain has expressed his frustration at an ‘unacceptable’ nine-month wait to get an MRI scan of his spine.

Stuart Watts has now received an appointment for his MRI scan on Monday next week.

Noble's Hospital

His consultant, rheumatology specialist Dr Rohit Peshin, had requested the MRI back in December.

In June he got a phone call from radiology asking if he could come straightaway, but it was impossible for him to attend at such short notice.

‘If I was given a bit more reasonable notice (even a couple of hours) I would have dropped everything to attend as I have been in chronic pain most of this year. I asked at that point if they could send me an urgent appointment date rather than give 10 minutes notice which is entirely impractical,’ he said.

Hearing nothing more, he asked the Health Minister to intervene on his behalf.

Howard Quayle MHK

After making some inquiries, Howard Quayle responded: ‘Unfortunately you seem to be marked as a standard appointment, not urgent as you suggest. Due to this, and due to the increased caseload for MRI scans at present, you will receive the next available appointment to be seen.’

Then on September 1, the Minister emailed him to confirm that an appointment had been made for the scan.

He wrote: ‘I have now had a response from the radiology manager regarding your query. I have been advised that your original MRI request was received by them on February 12, 2016. This was marked as a P5 which means non-urgent.

‘Unfortunately due to demand, you were offered an appointment on June 22 which you advised you could not attend. The waiting time for this appointment was 14 weeks from receipt of your referral. As of today, you have been waiting 11 weeks since the refused appointment back in June.’

But Mr Watts said: ‘I find this whole episode extremely frustrating and I have to ask what is being done to improve the situation? I accept that there may be huge demand, and that there are obviously more urgent cases.

‘But still nine months to me is unacceptable, especially when I have spent the last nine months with chronic back pain which is reducing my quality of life. The hospital staff I have spoken to have said the average waiting time is around six months.’

In December concerns were raised in the House of Keys that patient safety is being put at risk because the MRI scanner at Noble’s Hospital is not used at weekends.

Mr Quayle told Keys that demand for Magnetic Resonance Imaging has increased by 860 per cent since the scanner was installed in 2003, from 298 that year to 2,861 in 2014.

He told MHKs that the current complement of staff did not allow the scanner to be operated out of normal working hours, 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, the same staff who operate the MRI scanner maintaining the emergency CT on-call out-of-hours rota.’

He said as an interim solution, his department planned to use a bank radiographer to extend the working day on weekdays until 8pm.

‘This should clear the local backlog of patients waiting for a routine MRI in approximately 10 weeks – a total of 308 scans. It should also bring the waiting time to below the UK national average, which is currently six weeks. Our current waiting time for a routine MRI is 12 weeks,’ he said.