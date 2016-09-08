Bald tyres and no insurance leads to fine for driver

A 36-year-old woman from Onchan has been fined £500 for driving with no insurance and having four defective tyres on her car.

Hayley Virginia Richards, of Laurel Avenue, pleaded guilty to the five charges and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.

The court heard how, on September 1 at 8.30am, police were called to Ballafletcher Road in Braddan after a report of a broken down Citroen Xsara obstructing the road.

When they arrived, officers found the car unattended and a check revealed that all four tyres were defective.

The car was taken to the vehicle centre.

Subsequent enquiries led police to Reynolds and she confirmed she was the driver of the car when it had broken down.

Reynolds said that she had got the car three days earlier and that she was not aware of the condition of the tyres.

She was asked if she knew it was her responsibility and replied, ‘I should have checked them.’

Defence advocate Steve Wood asked for credit to be given for his client’s early guilty pleas and co-operation with the police.

Mr Wood said that Reynolds had been of great assistance, by providing him with a letter setting out the situation, and that she had been proud of her unblemished record.

In the letter, read out by her advocate, she said: ‘I felt it was important to attend court in person to explain the circumstances.

‘My car broke down and a friend offered me the loan of their car. I accepted in good faith and assumed it was roadworthy.

‘I now know that was a mistake. I had insurance and thought I was covered by third party cover to drive another vehicle.

‘It has since been explained to me that the other vehicle must have insurance too. This was the first time I had used it, other than to collect it.

‘I contacted police to inform them and arrange to have the vehicle towed away. I’d like to say how sorry and upset I am.’

The letter also said that Reynolds worked between 7am and 3pm and was not living near a main bus route.

Mr Wood went on to say: ‘We are dealing with a lady who has not driven with defective tyres for an extended period of time.

‘There was no accident, she has acted responsibly. She accepts she should have checked the person she borrowed the car from also had insurance.

‘On brief reading of the policy one might believe one was insured. She has learned her lesson. If this arises in the future she’ll be checking the tyres carefully.’

Reynolds was fined £300 for having no insurance and £50 for each defective tyre. Her licence was also endorsed with five penalty points.

