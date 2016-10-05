Bales of silage cut open

Police news

Eighteen bales of silage have been cut open and left to decompose.

The incident took place between Saturday, October 1 and Monday, October 3.

The bales, which were wrapped and due for sale, were in fields belonging to Ballachrink Farm in Crosby.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.If anybody has any information contact Peel police station on 842208 or send a message to ‘Isle of Man Constabulary Western Neighbourhood Policing Team’ on Facebook.

