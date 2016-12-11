Ban for drink driver who mounted kerb

A drink driver’s progress was so erratic that a witness informed on him to the police, a court was told.

Andrew Storey, of The Threshold, Jurby, failed to negotiate an S-bend near to Snaefell View and crossed the carriageway on the Jurby Road in his Landrover Discovery.

For the prosecution, James Robinson said a witness following the defendant’s Landrover saw it mount the verge at one point.

When police arrived at 60-year-old Storey’s house, the Landrover was parked on the verge outside with the keys in the ignition. It was still warm. Police could smell alcohol and deduced the defendant may be drunk. He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He said he had drunk alcohol but had also been drinking rum since reaching home. Police seized a bottle of rum from the fridge and breathalysed the defendant who produced a reading of 84.

The defendant told police he had started work early that morning and had skipped lunch then finished at 3pm. He said he had drunk a can of Carling lager in Ramsey in the afternoon, but nothing else before driving home and drinking the rum at home. He said he drank a tumbler full, quickly, before police arrived.

Expert assessment of the defendant’s account said it was not entirely credible but there was an element of post-driving consumption involved.

In the light of the report, the prosecution agreed to proceed on the basis of a lower breath reading of 71, just over double the legal drink drive limit of 35. Storey admitted the offence.

Representing Storey, Peter Russell said his client would lose his good character as a result of the conviction.

‘He is a driver and mechanic so the loss of his licence will have an impact on his employment options and on his wife who is reliant on him for lifts. He is normally law-abiding and he does accept that he could have been more frank with the police,’ he said.

Passing sentence, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes noted Storey had entered an early guilty plea. She also noted the defendant had reached the age of 60 with no convictions at all.

‘It’s unfortunate for you and goodness knows why you were driving intoxicated,’ she said.

The offence was also aggravated by the manner of driving, mounting the verge and crossing to the wrong side of the road.

He was fined £900 with £125 costs. He was banned for two years and has to take an extended driving test.