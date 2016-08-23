Band celebrates its 140th anniversary

A brass band from the outskirts of Manchester celebrated its 140th anniversary with a concert in Mooragh Park, Ramsey.

The Middleton Brass Band concert was the last of three given by the band which also played in Peel Cathedral and Castle Rushen over the weekend.

The 35-strong band arrived in Ramsey by electric tram, a new experience for all except one member, Jamie Wade, who was born and bred in Peel and arranged the tour as an opportunity to share with his colleagues some the island’s attractions.

He said: ‘Everyone’s been tremendously welcoming and we’ve had a great time in the island. The band’s 140th anniversary tour’s taken us to Disneyland Paris, the Menin Gate in Belgium…and finally Mooragh Park, and it’s fair to say we saved the best till last.’

To mark the occasion Ramsey Commissioners’ lead member for parks and leisure Bill Hankin presented the band’s chairman Fred Houghton with a commemorative plaque.

Mr Hankin said: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome Middleton Brass Band to Ramsey and to hear Mooragh Park echoing to the magnificent sound they made and the enthusiastic applause of the audience. Once again Mooragh Park proved the perfect setting to bring the local community together for a wonderful afternoon of live musical entertainment.’

Middleton Brass Band’s origins date from 1876 when Joe and Jim Waterhouse and four of their friends bought a one-key flute and a drum and founded the Middleton Perseverance Drum and Pipe Band.

The band’s first outings were to local pubs where they played in exchange for ale or lemonade, some of the members not being of drinking age, which earned the band the nickname ‘The Pop and Ale Boys’.

Middleton is in Rochdale Metrpolitan Borough.