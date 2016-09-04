Band set to perform at Knockaloe pilates 1020 event

A giant pilates class is set to take place at Knockaloe on September 10 with the Crosby Silver Band performing at the event.

‘Pilates 1020’ aims to get 1,020 people taking part in the exercise at the same time at the former site of the internment camp.

Pilates is thought to have its roots at Knockaloe where its creator, Joseph Pilates, was interned for three and a half years from September 1915.

The number of 1,020 has been chosen because this was the number of internees each camp compound held.

Alison Jones from The Knockaloe and Patrick Visitor Centre charity said: ‘We now have the Crosby silver band performing before the event as people arrive, and afterwards as people leave.

‘There are a couple of aspects of this which are rather historic too - they are one of the oldest bands on the island and were in existence when Knockaloe was an internment camp, while internees were setting up bands at Knockaloe.

‘There were some amazing musicians at Knockaloe. It is very likely that the last time a band performed on camp four of Knockaloe, where the event will take place, was 100 years ago when internees were performing.’

You can still register to take part in the event. Visit www.knockaloe.im