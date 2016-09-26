Bands lined up for a concert to help Finley and his family

Psycholic and Tender Rage will perform at a concert to raise funds to help Finley Hesketh, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and his family.

The charity concert, organised by Lenny Conroy, takes place at Port St Mary town hall on Saturday, October 8, from 7pm.

Ultimate Promotions will provide a professional sound and light show. And sponsors Sure, Pokerstars, Technaut, Bushys, Quine & Cubbon, ELS/Ultimate Promotions have bought kegs of beer so all money donated for beer will go to the charity. The same applies to the popcorn supplied by PopcornMann.

Tickets ( £10) can only be bought online from www.tickettailor.com/checkout/view-event/id/63576/chk/f769. See the For Finley Facebook page or www.triskelpromo.com