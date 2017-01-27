Barbara’s hard work is recognised

Last Sunday the Manx Retirement Association held its first monthly dinner of 2017 at the Sefton hotel, and following the lunch, there was a surprise for one of the dinner guests.

The Naylor award is an illuminated framed certificate presented to a member who has made an ‘outstandingly successful contribution’ to the work and aims of the sssociation.

John Naylor

The award was presented to deputy director Barbara Mason, who has been a stalwart and tireless member of the association since 2010.

Barbara has undertaken a number of roles, including events and membership secretary, and was appointed as a deputy director in 2014.

John Naylor, the association founder, after whom the award is named was unable to attend the luncheon due to illness, and all present wished John a speedy recovery.