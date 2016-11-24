Barclays Bank’s £10,000 boost for Children in Need

Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney officially opened the phone lines at Eagle Court for the BBC Children in Need appeal night.

Lady Gozney, Chief Minister Howard Quayle, Mayor of Douglas Mr Councillor John Skinner JP and Lady Mayoress Mrs Gill Skinner also attended.

One hundred and fifty volunteers staffed 100 phone lines and took calls from members of the public from around the UK wishing to donate to the Children in Need appeal.

Pudsey Bear also attended on the night after a busy week visiting islanders to see how they were getting on with their fundraising for the charity.

BBC Children in Need’s money raised helps disadvantaged children and young people across the UK including charities in the Isle of Man.

Pudsey had a packed schedule visiting children at a number of schools and groups including Ashley Hill School and Hopes and Dreams Nursery.

He also got stuck into farming activities at the Children’s Centre Community Farm and visited the Children’s Centre in Ramsey.

Pudsey also stopped off at a Barclays event to meet staff on Friday and greeted customers at the Barclays Victoria Street branch on Saturday.

Barclays staff took part in a variety of fundraising activities throughout the week including a Pudsey bake off, a raffle, a quiz night and a fancy dress day raising £5,000 for Children in Need which was matched pound for pound by Barclays to total £10,000.

Simon Scott, managing director at Barclays in the Isle of Man, said :’It was an honor to have Sir Richard Gozney opening the phone lines at Eagle Court for the Children in Need appeal night.

‘This is the third year that volunteers from the Isle of Man have helped to take donations for Children in Need. There was such a great atmosphere on the night with many of the volunteers donning fancy dress for the occasion.

‘The money raised by Children in Need supports a number of Isle of Man charities, as well as worthy causes in the UK, so Barclays is very happy to offer our call centre facilities to support this fantastic fundraising event.’