Battle to find island’s chef of the year

The finest Manx ingredients will be on show when the Isle of Man Chef of the Year and Student Chef of the Year finals take place.

David Hall from Macfarlane’s restaurant and Zaneta Krol from Haworths restaurant, both in Douglas, will contest the Chef of the Year title at next month’s Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival.

David Hall of Macfarlanes

David will cook roasted Manx brill, confit Manx pollock with lemon and thyme-infused Manx rapeseed oil, Manx cauliflower puree and pickled fennel.

Zaneta will create a Manx honey parfait with Okells Aile porter sorbet.

Roy Macfarlane, owner of Macfarlane’s, said: ‘Both finalists have done so well to get through to the final. Congratulations to them.

‘David has shown great maturity, coming through Isle of Man College of Further and Higher Education and developing so well as a chef at our restaurant.

‘His dish showcases Manx seafood and Manx produce with imagination and skill and I will be delighted to include his dish on our menu soon.’

Zaneta commented: ‘Being in the Chef of the Year final gives me an amazing opportunity to showcase the wonderful ingredients that the island has to offer.

‘My honey dessert focuses on an ingredient that, in my opinion isn’t utilised enough. It is a natural product that the Island can be proud of.’

Student Chef of the Year finalists Henry Tung and John McMullen are learning their trade at University College Isle of Man – which offers BTEC, GCSE and NVQ qualifications in hospitality, catering and food and drink.

Henry will cook pan-seared Manx duck with caramelised figs and onions, accompanied by a peppered rosti, bacon and sage crumb and a cherry and port jus.

John’s dish is a rack of Manx lamb cooked in hay with courgette and mint and Manx cheese potato cake, with carrot and turnip puree and a red wine sauce.

The Chef of the Year will receive £500 cash plus advertising to the same value for their place of work, a trophy and a certificate. The Student Chef of the Year will receive £250, a trophy and a certificate.

The competitions are sponsored by Robinson’s.

The competitions are among the highlights of the Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival, sponsored by Magnet IOM Ltd, which takes place at the Villa Marina Gardens on September 17 and 18.

Tickets for the festival cost £3 (day) and £5 (weekend) for adults, with admission free for under 16s.

Tickets can be booked via www.villagaiety.com