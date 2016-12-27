Beach Buddies bin retrieved with the help of the Coastguard

The Beach Buddies bin, thrown into the Sulby River by vandals, has been retrieved by volunteers, with assistance from members of Ramsey Coastguard.

Four Coastguard officers heard about the bin and offered to assist with retrieving it from the river this morning (Tuesday).

Kitted out with full body suits, they dragged the bin out of the river, and a big team of Beach Buddies volunteers then manhandled it across the Poyll Doohey park before it was delivered to the Beach Buddies trailer.

‘To be honest, I don’t think we would have been able to do this without the Coastguards, as the tide was high and the bin was actually underwater when we first arrived. We might have been able to shift it, but it would have been a massive job for us, so it was great to have experts on hand to do the job properly,’ said a spokesman for Beach Buddies.

The bin only has minor damage, and will be returned to its original spot at the Poyll Doohey White Bridge car park, this time chained and padlocked, in the hope of deterring the vandals for a third time.

Isle of Man Today yesterday reported that the search for the bin would take place today.