Beach Buddies head to Blue Point

Blue Point is the location for Sunday’s (October 16) Beach Buddies cleaning session.

Beach cleaning gets under way at 10.30am for the first visit to this area since the end of the summer nesting season.

Beach Buddies’ co-ordinator Bill Dale said: ‘Blue Point has its own Beach Buddies bin, kindly sponsored by Aston International, and it is regularly filled by people using the beach, and the beach in the immediate vicinity of the car park is always in very good condition, but further along the coast we expect to find a fair amount.’

All necessary equipment will be provided for volunteers, including hand wipes and hand gels afterwards. The charity has welcomed a number of new volunteers to most of its sessions this year and so far has enjoyed the help of approaching 7,000 volunteers since 2014. New volunteers, including families and well-behaved dogs are always welcome to attend by just turning up on the day. Sessions end no later than midday.