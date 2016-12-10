Beach Buddies head to Castletown

Beach Buddies volunteers will be tackling at Castletown bay tomorrow (Sunday), meeting at the car park with the Beach Buddies bin near Hango Hill at 10.30am.

Organisers will provide all the necessary equipment but volunteers may prefer to bring their own gloves.

Metal, glass bottles, tin cans and some plastics are all recycled - and the rest will be taken to the EFW to generate free electricity.

Beach Buddies provides handwipes and hand gels afterwards, and a First Aid kit. There is full Public Liability Insurance, and various Risk Assessments can be provided for company events, or events for groups like schools, Scouts, Guides, Cubs etc.

New volunteers, of all ages, are always warmly welcomed, especially families, and Beach Buddies also likes to welcome well-behaved dogs. No need to register - volunteers can come along for as long or a little as they like, finishing no later than midday.

The final event of 2016 will be on Douglas promenade on Sunday, December 18, followed by refreshments.