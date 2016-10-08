Beach Buddies returns to Castletown Bay

Beach cleaning charity Beach Buddies will return to Castletown Bay tomorrow (Sunday).

The beach cleaning session will begin at 10.30am and finish no later than midday.

The meeting point is the car park half way to the Golf Links, on the right hand side at the junction which leads to Langness.

Beach Buddies will provide all necessary equipment including gloves, litterpickers and bags, and will have hand wipes and hand gels to use afterwards.

Participants are more than welcome to bring their own gloves.

There is no need to register, and participants can stay for as long as they would like.

New volunteers of all ages including families and well-behaved dogs are welcome.