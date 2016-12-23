‘Beer pong’ reveller punched a policeman

A Ballasalla man has been ordered to perform 180 hours community service by a magistrates’ court after punching a policeman.

Richard Joseph Leaver, of Abbots Drive, was also banned from entering onlicensed premises and purchasing or buying alcohol for 12 months.

Leaver pleaded guilty in court to offences of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer.

The court heard how, on October 9, a policeman was on foot patrol near the Outback in Barrack Street, Douglas, when he saw Leaver being ejected from the nightclub.

The 28-year-old was refusing to leave and was said be unsteady on his feet, with glazed eyes.

He became abusive, swearing at the policeman, and declared: ‘I’m not going anywhere’.

Leaver was subsequently arrested but continued to be abusive, struggling with the policeman and bouncers.

He was put in a police van and taken to police headquarters, where he continued to be abusive and swear.

During the struggle Leaver punched one police officer on the side of the mouth and was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Defending Leaver in court, advocate Darren Taubitz said: ‘My client has very little recollection of events.

‘He had been out for dinner and drank half a bottle of wine. He was then playing the drinking game ‘beer pong’ and had two pints.

‘He went to the Courthouse bar and his friend bought him a double shot of a spirit. He then went to the Outback and that’s when the incident occurred, as he left.

‘Mr Leaver was on anti-depressants at the time and mixing those with drink was not a wise move.

‘He doesn’t recall being escorted out but realises he’s been a fool to himself not to listen. Had he shut up he would not be here today. There were no injuries but he understands the officer was just doing his job. He is very embarrassed by his arrest.’

Mr Taubitz also handed in a letter of apology from his client addressed to the police officer concerned.