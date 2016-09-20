Belfast or bust for Walter the pigeon

Walter the pigeon has been given a helping hand to find his way back home.

The Steam Packet came to the rescue after the homing pigeon lost his way.

Walter the homing pigeon didn't make it home to Belfast

Sue and Tony McMaster appealed for help after Walter was found in their Farmhill garden last week.

They traced his owner through the ring on Walter’s leg. He had set off from southern Ireland on Saturday of the previous week but was the only one who didn’t make it home to just outside Belfast. He had sustained some minor injuries during his journey.

The owner has asked if Walter could get a lift from anyone booked on the ferry to Ireland.

Thanks to the story in the Isle of Man Courier and our iomtoday website, he found himself sailing home on the Steam Packet ferry.

Sue said: ‘The news story produced results.

‘I had two calls regarding Walter.

‘The first call wanted the owner to meet him at Belfast but I have rang and e-mailed the owner but have had no response from those avenues, I even sent the news item by e-mail.

‘The owner would not give me his phone number so I have had to rely on the Irish Homing Union to pass on messages with no results.

‘The second call was from the Steam Packet who said they would be happy to take him and release him so he could find his way back.’

Sue and Tony took Walter down to the Sea Terminal on Saturday night for his trip back to Ireland.

His box was marked ‘Belfast or bust!’.

Sue added: ‘Please thank all those rang to offer help it restores your faith in our fellow man - the Isle of Man that is!’