Belfast’s Bluebirds set to soar

A group of musicians will be bringing a little taste of a famous music venue in Nashville, Tennassee to Peel next month.

Four of Northern Ireland’s most promising singer/sowngwriters, who have all performed at the legendary Bluebird Cafe, in Nashville will perform together at the Peel Centenary Centre on Saturday, February 11.

The four are Stephen MacCartney, Peter McVeigh, Warren Attwell and Katie Richardson, and each of them have played in the USA, at the famous venue and home of emerging country and roots talent.

They got the chance to play the Bluebird after being heralded and accoladed at the Belfast Nashville Songwriter’s Festival.

The four musicians will perform in a songwriter’s circle, with all four onstage at once, and taking it in turns to play a song.

They will also be joining together to produce collaborative efforts togther.

Katie Richardson is a versatile performer, musician, composer, musical director and actress.

She has played with a variety of bands around Belfast, including her group ‘Katie and the Carnival’ and is creating a new project entitled ‘Goldie Fawn’, and has shared a stage with Van Morrison.

Warren Attwell is very much a pop singer at heart. He has produced a number of EPs and individual songs online, and has just released an EP called ‘Holding onto Something’, which was created with help from producer Darren Schneider, whohas worked with such names as Deep Purple and the Backstreet Boys.

Peter McVeigh was named in 2015 as a rising star by Hot Press magazine. He recently released an EP, ‘PM’, on a pay-what-you-like basis, and is donating money raised to the charity ‘Refugee Rescue’.

Finally, Stephen Macartney is more often found fronting his Alt-Folk band ‘The Farriers’ in venues across Belfast.

There will also be a songwriter’s workshop on the Saturday afternoon between 2 and 4pm before the concert.

The concert is being organised by promoter Jonno Gollow, and is supported by CityWing and the Isle of Man Arts Council.

Tickets for the concert are £12 and the workshop tickets are £10.

For more information, visit jonnopromotions.com