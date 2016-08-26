Bell gets down to business at end of a career in politics

Julie Blackburn sits down to lunch with Chief Minister Allan Bell CBE, who has recently announced his retirement

I’ve interviewed Allan Bell several times over the years, in his various ministerial roles in government, and he has always been very much ‘on message’, as they say in marketing circles, and very much on top of his brief.

Chief Minister Allan Bell with First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon earlier this year

But times change and life moves on and, having in his own words ‘agonised for months’, Mr Bell has taken the decision to leave the political arena.

So now we are sitting down to lunch in Samphire, overlooking North Quay in Douglas, and I am looking forward to giving him a chance to talk a little more freely than he has been able to in the past.

We start off by discussing the future and I am wondering if he can even imagine what it might be like without the life-consuming political pace he has been used to:

His answer is simple: ‘No. I’ve had this conversation with a few people and it’s almost going to be new territory because I got involved with politics really not long after I left school. It’s never been a job or a career for me, it’s something I passionately believe in.

Early days in politics - Allan Bell in the 1980s with, left, Charles Guard and Maurice Faragher

‘So the concept of simply switching off in early October and sitting at home, retired with my feet up… I just can’t conceive how I will possibly adjust to that.

‘I will always be taking an interest in politics. I’ll never lose that but I’m fit and healthy so I want to find something else to do – I’ll be looking for a new challenge.

‘I’m not quite ready for Jeremy Kyle and daytime television just yet!’

Listening to Mr Bell talk about a wide range of political issues reveals a somewhat contradictory mix of idealism and hard-headed commercial sense that probably reflects the essentially individual nature of the Manx political system where members don’t have to fit neatly into one political party or other.

This is a man who is passionate about seeking out and developing niche opportunities to grow the island’s economy. During his time in Government he was responsible for opening up new initiatives in space, eGaming and film sectors, for example.

If this were the UK you might immediately assume him to be a member of the Conservative party (an idea which, I suspect would make him shudder).

On the other hand, his one regret in terms of the things he didn’t manage to achieve in his long political career was to get the Equality Bill passed into law, although it is still alive and hopefully will be agreed by the incoming Tynwald. And listening to him talk about his passionate belief in social equality – the ideal that got him into politics in the first place - you couldn’t imagine him anywhere else but the Labour party.

In his mind there is no contradiction: ‘Economic development has always been another passion, largely driven from the fact that we had very high unemployment and I was able to see the tremendous damage that long term unemployment did to younger people in particular, to society and to people’s hopes and dreams. Unless you have a strong economy, unless you can create the jobs to give people a belief that they really do have a future, then there is always going to be fragility about the Isle of Man.

‘It’s not just growth for the sake of growth, but to give that security to the next generation of young people.’

We take a break to consult the menu and Mr Bell tells me that Stephen, his partner of 21 years, likes to cook spicy foods but he prefers traditional food in general, especially fish.

Does he ever cook himself? ‘Not if I can avoid it - if it wasn’t for Marks and Spencer and the man who invented the microwave I’d have been dead years ago!’

He orders the kipper pate and turns down the wine in favour of sparkling water.

We talk about music and Mr Bell tells me that his first musical passion was Tamla Motown in its earliest days in the 60s when he had to buy the records on import:

‘I’m a child of the 60s. I grew up with the Paris riots, the Vietnam war, President Kennedy, segregation: all that background helped to fire me up for politics. That was when I joined Mec Vannin - there was such a belief that we could change the world at that time.’

On the Isle of Man, the political landscape was unimaginably different from today. The ‘big new idea’ in government at the time was the New Residents Policy which brought in a wave of retirees and saw a rash of bungalows springing up everywhere. Not surprisingly, people on the island - and especially young people – could see very little benefit coming their way from this and saw Mec Vannin, which had over 2,000 paid up members at the time, as the answer.

‘My nationalist feelings came out of a passion for the Isle of Man, for our identity, for the fact that even our own government was not protecting us, and the lack of any imagination in government to stimulate the economy and bring about any social fairness. Equality was something that never passed anyone’s lips in those days,’ Mr Bell recalls.

His political career began with Ramsey Commissioners during the 1970s. In 1976 he stood in the general election as MHK for Ramsey and just failed to get in by a handful of votes. In 1984, a by-election gave him the chance to stand again.

His rather quirky occupation during those intervening years had given him the chance to see for himself the effect that a lack of economic opportunity had on young people:

‘In the early 80s I had my shop in Ramsey: I was the island’s sole supplierfor punk and New Romantic clothes and all the island’s punks used to descend on Ramsey on a Saturday afternoon!

‘It was an exciting time but it meant that an awful lot of young people came through the shop and I would see so many of them just coming up to leaving school really bright eyed and bushy-tailed and looking forward to life. A couple of years later they would still be coming in but with no chance of a job, no chance of a home of their own and no real opportunities here on the island. That was the final push that got me standing again.’

This time of course, he was elected and, again looking back it seems hard to imagine what the social and economic conditions on the island were like then. Government held just £1 million in reserves and unemployment was pushing 10 per cent. Hanging and birching were still on the statute books and, if you were gay, you could look forward to the prospect of life imprisonment. If you were a woman, you weren’t even guaranteed statutory maternity leave.

Mr Bell recalls: ‘The Isle of Man was an absolute basket case, economically and socially. I remember the first few Tynwald meetings that I attended there were job creation resolutions on virtually every agenda and if we’d been able to create a half dozen or a dozen jobs in that Tynwald sitting we’d have been doing well.

‘Today, the unemployment figures have come out and they’re the lowest for eight years at 1.4 per cent. It’s a different world altogether and it’s very difficult, if not impossible, for people today to reflect on what the Isle of Man used to be like.

‘One of the big worries about the exodus of experience from the House of Keys this time is the loss of that corporate memory as to where we came from. If you’re making decisions today you must never lose sight of your history, how we got here and just how fragile what we’re enjoying today could be - we’ve had to work 30 years to get to where we are. There will be no members left in the House of Keys with any memory of anything that goes back that far and that does cause me a concern.’

We take a break and both order the Samphire Luxury Fish Pie which is delicious and we take our time to enjoy it.

I ask Mr Bell about the passing of the Same Sex Marriage Act and whether he would now consider getting married.

‘Who knows? Stephen and I have been together for over 20 years so it’s been a long relationship but the job I’ve had intrudes into family life in a way most people can’t appreciate. It’s been very difficult for him as well to be in a relationship with the Chief Minister, which is high profile. Stephen is mixed race and that’s caused some comments -we’ve had to suffer a huge amount of pretty vile abuse on social media.’

Mr Bell went on to quash one of the rumours that has been doing the rounds for quite some time: ‘The one that had me owning a mansion in Perth - we know where it came from and it’s utter nonsense. It just shows the stupidity of some of the stuff you read on social media.

‘I don’t mind being criticised: I’ve got a thick skin and I take no notice. I get angry at times at the nonsensical rubbish you read but when family and friends get drawn into it as well it did make me think: “Do I really want the job any longer?”’

This also brings us on to the social changes that have been brought about during Mr Bell’s time in government.

‘Things like the Same Sex Marriage Act have been quite important: our social attitudes have done the Isle of Man so much damage over the years. We used to get absolutely battered in the UK media, we had the UK government at us for many years and there was a union boycott on holding conferences here so we lost a huge amount of business.

‘So it’s not just Allan Bell protecting his own narrow interest, it’s winning over friends in a much broader way which will help us at every level because, if the island’s economy is going to grow and we’re going to grow the population, we have to have the right social structure over here to make the Isle of Man attractive.’

Over coffee, we discuss Brexit and what future opportunities there may be to grow the island’s economy.

On Brexit, Mr Bell doesn’t mince his words: ‘The whole direction of the UK and the lives of 60 million people has changed on a string of lies and threats from both sides – I am just lost for words when I begin to describe my anger at the way that whole thing was handled. It’s the first time I’ve ever felt ashamed to call myself a politician.’

He adds that the politicians and civil servants he regularly meets with in London are of the opinion that it’s likely to take up to 10 years to unravel Britain’s membership of the EU so the ramifications could be felt for a long time. But when it comes to the island specifically and its future he says:

‘The challenge ahead isn’t going to be that different from what we’ve had over the last five years.

‘We absolutely need more people, but people of the right sort who are working and making contributions and that might just mean more of our own people staying here rather than leaving - it’s not boosting immigration for the sake of it.

‘If you look at our recent history we’ve been able to identify niche opportunities on a fairly steady basis the aircraft registry, shipping, eGaming, space, film – a whole raft of things.

‘These niche opportunities often come out of the blue and we’ve got to be fairly fleet of foot to be able to capitalise on them, and be willing to take a risk from time to time.

‘Not everything we try will come off: sometimes it will fail and we’ve got to accept that. Unless Tynwald changes its attitude and is prepared to accept failure from time to time we will not be able to take the ones which could work out.’

And, as a final thought about his years spent in government and the achievements in that time, he says: ‘I know we get criticised now, we get beaten up about all sorts of things. But what we have in the island today is incomparable to what the island was like 30 years ago. I think the island now does look outwards: it’s far more expansive, more tolerant, more inclusive. Equality is not entirely entrenched but it’s a lot better than it was and the rights of the individual are respected in a way that they weren’t before.

‘People forget what we went through, economically and socially, to get to where we got to today. It’s not been an easy journey by any stretch of the imagination.’

So as Mr Bell heads off into the sunset, will we look back on his time in government, in his various roles, as a golden era for the island, politically, economically and socially?

I wonder . . . hsitory will judge.