Bell steps in after EasyJet’s summer of delays

Passengers have suffered a number of delays on EasyJet’s service to Gatwick this summer.

The Examiner reports this week that Chief Minister Allan Bell has now been in talks with the airline about its record.

We also have two pages of people’s views about the issue after the Examiner conducted interviews in the street with members of the public.

Also this week:

GCSE results special: Every school, every pupil, every pass

Our sports pullout is a Classic TT/MGP special

More tributes to former MHK Martyn Quayle

Picture special on the Festival of Jurby

A Castle Rushen High School pupil who faced huge health problems shows how he has been able to overcome them in his education

The Examiner’s Freedom of Information request about tram crash is refused, thwarting our investigation. We tell you more

A protest in Peel about unwanted regeneration

We ask Micky Swindale, the president of the island’s Chamber of Commerce, what she thinks the government’s priorities should be after the general election

A Keys candidate bought one of the horse trams that was sold over the weekend

Hugh Davidson casts his eyes over buildings at risk in the south of the island

A burglar who assaulted someone two days after he was released from jail appears in court

A woman from Castletown shoplifted more than £1,800-worth of goods

There’s a photo of the editor as a boy in the 70s on Douglas beach in Terry Cringle’s nostalgia pages. He’s sitting on stones that don’t seem to exist any more. Where have they gone?

A page on Ramsey’s Horticultural Show

Eight-page election special: How you vote, where you vote

Manx Telecom launches a new business

Two pages of your letters giving every reader a voice

The Isle of Man Examiner is in the shops now