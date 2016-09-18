Bench and play park honour TT sidecar racer Dwight

A memorial bench and play park named in the honour of late Australian sidecar racer Dwight Beare have been unveiled in Colby.

Dwight, who was 27 and lived on the Isle of Man and was a joiner by trade, died while competing in this year’s TT races.

Dwight’s mother Robyn Stewart and his partner Tash Beare were joined by other family members, racing sponsors, friends and colleagues to formally declare ‘Dwight’s Park’ open to the public.

A group of tradesmen who worked alongside Dwight on Hartford Homes’ Cronk Cullyn development in Colby installed a memorial bench on site.

Hartford was able to go further by naming the entire play area at the centre of the development after him.