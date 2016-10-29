Bench dedicated to German TT supporter

A group of friends who meet for TT every year have dedicated a bench at Braddan Church to one of their group who died last year.

Gerd Körner, from Darmstadt in Germany, died unexpectedly just over a year ago on October 3, 2015, aged 70.

The dedication of a bench to Gerd K�rner, a lifelong TT fan and visitor to the island, at Braddan Church

He had been coming to the TT for almost 30 years, meeting up with local friends and others from around the world.

Now his friends, which included former-chief minister Tony Brown OBE, have clubbed together to ensure his memory lives on by dedicating a bench.

Tony said: ‘Gerd was a biker and avid TT fan. During his time on the island he acted as a volunteer interpreter for German bikers, and their families, who needed assistance due to hospitalisation after a motorcycle accident.

‘Gerd’s “Isle of Man Friends”, as we were known, meet up every year, and on one evening during TT week everyone, including his family and German friends, would get together and meet for dinner and a chat.’

The ceremony was attended by Gerd's wife, Helga K�rner and friend Mary Carter

Tony said that he first become friends with Gerd in 1987 when he assisted him with a problem and the pair remained close.

In 2012 Gerd was awarded the Federal Service Cross by the German government, which is similar to the OBE honour awarded by the Queen, for many years of public service as mayor of Darmstadt and a councillor.

Tony continued: ‘Many of Gerd’s friends from the island and around the world travelled to Darmstadt to celebrate his 70th birthday with him on August 12 last year, with his family and friends there.’

Tony said: ‘As his Isle of Man friends we decided to purchase a memorial bench to remember him and applied to have it positioned at Braddan Church facing the TT course.’

Gerd Korner, right,with friend and former Chief Minister Tony Brown

The group held a short service, led by Reverend Daniel Richards, which was attended by Gerd’s widow Helga, who travelled from Germany especially for the dedication.