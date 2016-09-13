Benefit fraudster’s pub and shop jobs

A Peel woman has been convicted of benefit fraud after admitting working in a pub and a shop while claiming benefits.

Kate Amanda Kelly, of Ash Close, pleaded guilty in magistrates court to three counts of making a false statement to obtain benefits.

Her deception resulted in an overpayment of benefits of £7,462.20.

The 27-year-old will be sentenced on October 19 after the preparation of a probation report.

The court heard how Kelly had been claiming Income Support since 2012.

However, in November 2015 information was received from an anonymous source that Kelly had been working and not declaring it.

An investigation discovered that she had been working at the Peveril Hotel on East Quay in Peel since April 2015.

Kelly was also found to have been working at the convenience store Gales Fayre Limited since May 2015.

Both employers confirmed that Kelly had been working for them.

She was interviewed by Social Services and told them that she had split-up with her partner.

She said she played darts at the Peveril and had been offered a job there.

Kelly said that she thought any work under 16 hours did not need to be declared and could be put on her tax form.

She said she had seen an advert in Gales Fayre window and applied for a job there also.

The court heard that Kelly could have legitimately claimed Employed Person’s Allowance (EPA) but had continued claiming Income Support.

She told Social Services that she was a single mum who received no help from her child’s father and that she was willing to repay any debt.

Defence advocate Roger Kane asked for an adjournment before sentencing to allow time for the probation report to be prepared.

Magistrates ruled that the report should consider all options, including custody.

Bail was granted with conditions that Kelly reside at her home address and attend probation meetings.

