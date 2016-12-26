Benefit fraudster stole £18,000

A woman has been spared a jail sentence after fraudulently claiming thousands of pounds in benefit when she was not entitled.

April Castaneda Orque, of Alexander Drive in Douglas, claimed more than £18,300 in benefits, while at the same time working for the pub chain Heron and Brearley.

For the prosecution, Michael Jelski told a court in Douglas Orque claimed benefits between 2011 and 2015. He said she was a single mother, but failed to declare the hours she had worked.

The court heard she had worked at Artisan in Douglas, as well as putting in a few hours at The Queen’s Hotel and the Boat House fish and chip shop, but did not believe this had to be declared.

Mr Jeslki said the total amount paid was £18,338, however, he said £250 had been repaid from a £50 per month standing order.

The court heard a number of factors were to be taken into account in determining sentence: whether the claim started out as legitimate or was fraudulent from the outset, whether the money was spent self-indulgently or on necessities, the duration of the claim, whether the defendant admitted the offence and whether or not they showed remorse.

Roger Kane, representing Orque, pointed out there was a wide discretion for the court in sentencing, hence the need for a pre-sentence report. He handed in references on behalf of the defendant and pointed out the claim had started off as a legitimate one. He said the claim had lasted for three-and-a-half years but she had admitted the offence.

‘She was told she could work up to 16 hours. She knew she should have asked the department but she did not. She is a 30-year-old woman, not from the Isle of Man, surrounded by a family who think a lot of her, and it has been very difficult for her,’ he said.

‘She admitted what she had done was wrong and that she should have declared the work she had done.’

Though the basic figure for the overpayment was ‘considerable’, he pointed out had she declared the work, she would probably still have been entitled to claim some benefits and the cost to the tax payer was therefore less than that.

‘The money was used to pay for everyday necessities for her and her young child,’ he said, adding: ‘I would urge a community service order.

‘But if you are considering custody, there are arguments for a suspended sentence.

‘There were times when she had no income at all from her jobs and other weeks when she earned very little.

‘She was not living a lavish lifestyle at the expense of taxpayers.’

She received 180 hours’ community service and she must also pay compensation for the overpayments she received.