Bessie, 100, content not to have never left Manx shores

Five generations of family and Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney joined Bessie Horne to help her celebrate her 100th birthday.

The celebration took place at Castle View care home, in Peel, where Bessie has lived for three years.

The highlight of the afternoon was when Sir Richard presented Bessie with a gift and birthday card from The Queen.

He gave a speech congratulating Bessie on her milestone birthday before mingling with her family and residents.

Throughout Bessie’s 100 years she has never stepped foot off the Isle of Man.

Mike, one of six children who range in age between 62 and 75, said: ‘ She’s never left the island. She would say: “What’s over there that I want? Everything I want is here”.

‘It’s nice that she could reach that level of contentment.’

Mike explained that it was in stark contrast to her late husband Bernard, who had been around the world.

Bernard served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War and afterwards was a seaman in the Merchant Navy.

Bessie was born on December 9, 1916, in Greeba.

Her journey to school involved walking up the steep hill to Old Marown School, now the Manx language centre Yn Ynnyd Chengey.

She has memories of No Limit, the musical comedy starring George Formby and the Shuttleworth Snap, being filmed at the 1935 TT.

Bessie has lived in Peel since she married in her early 20s. Mike explained his parents’ wedding, in February 1940, was the first in Peel following the outbreak of the Second World War to see the groom wearing military uniform, and was a big community occasion.

She has 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Mike described her as an ‘avid bookworm’.

Castle View manager John Adair said: ‘Castle View is proud it now has two resident centenarians with Elizabeth Kissack having reached the landmark in May. It was wonderful to see so many different generations all come together to share in Bessie’s special day.

‘We always facilitate a family’s wishes for their loved one to celebrate a birthday.

‘Bessie was full of smiles at having her whole family around her and they all thoroughly enjoyed the party.’