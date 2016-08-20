Best Selfie kids’ category at Ballaugh Horticultural Show

Prepare to display the best flowers, cakes and vegetables at Ballaugh Horticultural Show.

The show will take place on September 10 at Ballaugh Bowling Club. This year new classes have been added which include Best Selfie in the children’s photography category and bread not made in a bread maker.

Entries need to be taken to the club on the evening of Friday, September 9 or before 10am on show day. Doors open at 2pm. Entry costs £1 for adults and children go free. The prize presentation will start at 3pm and will be followed by an auction of entries. Proceeds will go towards children’s groups in the village.

For more details go to Ballaugh Horticultural Show on Facebook or call Helen on 495252, Gill on 405510 or Sarah on 465735.