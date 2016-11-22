Bid to build on Mooragh Park island

Ramsey commissioners have received a request from a Jurby-based company to carry out an inspection and survey of the Mooragh Park island, with a view to opening a seafarers’ training centre.

To fulfil its aims, the company needs to secure a location where it can install and use a permanent mounted lifeboat davit launch.

After liaising with director of ports Ann Reynolds, it was suggested that the boating lake may be the only location on the island that is suitable.

Members were divided on the proposal.

In the end, chairman Andrew Cowie used his casting vote in support of allowing the company to carry out a feasibility study.