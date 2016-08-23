Bid to get adults involved in sport

The government is to try to get more adults involved in sport.

Manx Sport and Recreation’s initiative ‘The Swings of Things’ will take place from 9.30 to 11.30am on Mondays during school term times at the National Sports Centre.

The inaugural session will be free and the cost after that will be £3.15 per session, which includes refreshments.

Attendees can try out table tennis, badminton, short tennis, squash and racquet ball.

Qualified coaches will be present to assist, if required.

On September 12, coaches will also run taster sessions in walking netball and rugby, cricket and tri golf.

Once a month a new sport will be on offer for participants to try alongside the established sports.

Lesley Patterson, of Manx Sport and Recreation, said: ‘In line with our Strategy for Sport, we would like to encourage people back into a sport that they perhaps haven’t played for a while or to try something new.

‘Don’t worry if you aren’t at Olympic standard – this is about playing at your own level and enjoying what you do. We all have to start somewhere.’

For more info, call Lesley on 686852 or email Lesley.Patterson@gov.im