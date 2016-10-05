Big hopes grow for Andreas show

Flashback to the 2014 Andreas Produce Show

Andreas Produce Show, the oldest in the island going back to 1895, takes place tomorrow (Thursday).

The event takes place in Andreas Parish Hall. It will be opened at 3pm by Clerk of Tynwald Roger Phillips and his wife Sarah. The show runs until 9pm. One of the highlights is the pumpkin competition.

For further information contact Pam Kinrade on 880331.

