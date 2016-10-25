Biker was riding at 74mph in 30 zone

A 51-year-old man from England has been fined £440 for speeding on his motorbike at 74mph in a 30mph zone.

Graham Funnell, of Whinmere Road, Hickling, in Norwich, also had his driving licence endorsed with nine penalty points for speeding.

Funnell did not attend the summary court but sent a postal admission in which he pleaded guilty to the speeding offence.

Prosecutor James Robinson told the court how Funnell was stopped on his Honda CBR motorcycle on August 28 after police recorded him travelling 44mph in excess of the speed limit.

When stopped by police and cautioned, Funnell said: ‘I didn’t see a 30 sign at all.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes commented that she was surprised that Funnell had not be ordered to appear in court considering how much in excess of the speed limit he was travelling at, and the fact that the incident had occurred during the Festival of Motorcycling.

Mr Robinson said that there was on obvious answer on the file as to why Funnell had not be brought before the court, though it was mentioned that he was due to leave the island the day after the incident.

In his postal admission, when asked if he would like to offer any mitigation, Funnell wrote: ‘I would like to apologise. It was not a built-up area.

‘I had not realised it was a 30mph speed limit. I have a clean driving licence and would not want to do anything to jeopardise the special relationship bikers have with the island.’

Mrs Hughes said that it would be inappropriate to disqualify Funnell in his absence, bearing in mind he had a clean licence and admitted the offence

at the first opportunity.

Funnell was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and must pay the full fine by November 30.