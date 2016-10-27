Bishop prepares to step down - and hits out at unprecedented personal abuse

The Lord Bishop Robert Paterson is preparing to step down after eight years as head of the Anglican church in the island.

Farewell services will be held on Sunday in an event involving Peel’s two cathedrals.

But before he leaves he will preside at the Synod in Malew, institute the new Rector at Ballaugh and, the following Sunday, ordain a new deacon in St German’s Cathedral.

He said he goes into retirement wondering how he got to this age.

He told iomtoday: ‘As I said in Tynwald court, I went into the kitchen to make a cup of tea when I was 26 and I just came out to find I am 67! Where did all that time go?’

Bishop Robert said a high point of his tenure had been the ‘enormous privilege’ of admitting new lay ministers and ordaining new clergy.

He said: ‘I am extremely proud of every one of the ministerial team in this Diocese – they are second to none. Another highlight has been the privilege of seeing the relationships between the Christian denominations flourish with the Covenant for Mission (2010) and the creation of Churches Alive in Mann (a pun on Church is Alive in Mann). I enjoyed several sea baptisms in Peel and Port Erin.’

But there have been low points too, including the high profile dispute with Jules Gomes, who resigned as vicar at St Mary’s in the Harbour, Castletown, earlier this year, Rev Dr Gomes refused to attend a bishops’ disciplinary tribunal hearing last week claiming it had no jurisdiction over him. A decision is expected towards the end of this week.

Bishop Roberts said: ‘The low points have been having to exercise discipline in a very small number of cases, much against my natural inclination, but knowing that the Church has to keep its house in order.’

He accepted that he had been seen as a reforming Bishop, but added: ‘The reforms have appeared to be more radical here than they would anywhere else.

‘It’s really been a commonsense approach of asking parishes to collaborate and play together as a team rather than having 45 different games going on at the same time! Everything we have done has been an attempt to prepare for 10 to 20 years into the future, so only in the future will folk see if this has worked.

‘Congregations are declining in places but growing in others. Why? Because some congregations want to grow and are willing to try out new ideas and some are content to stagnate.’

He said the island was ‘obsessed’ with its church buildings, adding: ‘Many are part of the rich heritage of the nation but the Church simply cannot be expected to keep them maintained without any support from the government – in contrast to the support given in the UK.

‘We’ve reached the time when many congregations need to stop pouring money into little-used buildings and direct funds to the proper place: God’s mission and servant ministry.’

Bishop Robert said a ‘few people’ had found it very difficult to face inevitable change.

He said: ‘A bishop has to be prepared to take the rough with the smooth.

‘However, it has been hard to be attacked with a level of personal abuse I have never before encountered (and I have worked alongside three archbishops and across the worldwide Anglican Communion) – and not to answer back.

‘My principal message has been that in actions and in words, by some means or another, people will see Jesus Christ in what we are. So the priority must be the process of becoming more like Christ. It’s what we mean by the strap-line we adopted soon after I arrived: “Together making Christ visible”.’

Bishop Robert’s departure means that he also relinquishes his political role as a member of the Legislative Council and Tynwald.

In 2014 he called for time limits on speeches.

He said: ‘Oddly, given my comments about their long speeches, I shall miss my Tynwald colleagues.

‘They are dedicated servants and loyal friends. They deserve praise rather than the pasting they often get in the media and in iniquitous anonymous internet postings.’

Bishop Robert said he was confident that the Diocese of Sodor and Man had a future.

He said: ‘The future of the Diocese has been contested since at least the 1830s but it’s my firm conviction, from experience as its bishop, that the right thing to do will be to continue as before.

‘Bishops of Sodor and Man are also ambassadors for the island in the many duties and responsibilities they have off-island.’

As to his own future, he says he has a book due for publication early in 2017, and there may be another after that.

He’s also been invited to be an assistant bishop.

Shifting focus to his personal life, he said: ‘There’s lots of DIY to do on our new home. I will see more of my wife, children and grandsons, and I’m going to build a rowing boat. That should keep me from becoming bored!’

The process of ‘discernment’ for the appointment of a new Bishop of Sodor and Man has begun – but it could take up to a year.