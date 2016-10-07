Blackpool Airport back on market - but it’s business as usual for Isle of Man flights

The managing director of Citywing has said the air operator will not be affected by Blackpool Airport being on the market.

David Buck said he doesn’t see any impact on the business, which launched its Blackpool service in April 2015 and provides flights twice daily between Blackpool and the Isle of Man.

He said: ‘We are fully aware of it and don’t expect it to affect our business. It could actually lead to a better service as they may put in a new purpose-built terminal.

‘From our perspective it’s business as usual. We have actually grown our numbers this year and in one month grew numbers by 20 per cent.’

Mr Buck added that the company was ‘very happy’ with the support they have received from Blackpool Airport.

Owner Balfour Beatty is to put Blackpool Airport and operating company Squires Gate Airport Operations Ltd back on sale, as part of a ‘continuous review of its investments portfolio’.

The move comes almost two years after Balfour Beatty announced the end of international holiday flights and a temporary closure of the airport after an initial plan to put it up for sale came to nothing.

At the time of the closure in October 2014, Balfour, which bought it in 2008, said the holiday flights were causing losses of £1.5m a year and debts had hit £34m. The airport had been profitable and, in 2007, handled in excess of 500,000 passengers before the recession hit and passenger numbers fell to 223,372 in 2014.

General aviation flights restarted within months of the closure and Citywing returned with commercial flights.

A Balfour Beatty spokesman told the Blackpool Gazette: ‘We have begun very early discussions with a number of organisations regarding the potential sale of Balfour Beatty’s 95 per cent share in Blackpool Airport. Blackpool Council are aware of these early discussions.’

The council owns the other five per cent share.

In a letter seen by the Gazette, Balfour says the airport is currently operating profitably.