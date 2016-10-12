Bless this pastor with gift of new home

Members of an island community church have donated £66,000 towards the cost of buying their leader a luxury new home and base.

Letters were sent out to the congregation of Living Hope offering them an ‘opportunity’ to ‘bless’ Pastor Jonathan Stanfield and his family by helping them buy five-bedroom Holly Cottage at Ballaughton Meadows, Douglas.

Holly Cottage, Ballaughton Meadows, a five-bedroom detached home. Members of the Living Hope church have been asked to donate �150,000 towards its purchase by lead elder Jonathan Stanfield

They asked for donations to cover a £150,000 ‘funding gap’ – and received anonymous contributions totalling £66,000.

This has allowed the purchase to go-ahead for the new home and manse.

The letter, seen by the Examiner, stated: ‘The Stanfield family love Holly Cottage, would like to be based there permanently, and have agreed terms to purchase (subject to finance) at a discounted price.

‘Jonathan has a funding gap of circa £150,000 to purchase the property, and we would love to bless them, by raising as much of this as we can as a church family through gifts.’

The letter, written by Living Hope’s Douglas church elders Chris Staples and Stuart Nelson, said members and friends of the church should not feel compelled to gift any money but quotes from the Bible that ‘whoever sows generously will also reap generously’.

Living Hope, which was set up in 2008, has congregations in Douglas, Port St Mary, Peel and Ramsey.

Holly Cottage, a detached home with separate annexe and mature gardens including a sweeping lawn, was valued at £625,000 when it was on the market in 2014.

Jonathan and Annette Stanfield have rented it for nearly two years and recently sold their Port St Mary home.

During their time at Holly Cottage they have had many guests including ‘apostles, prophets and evangelists’, said the letter, adding that Jonathan and Annette are ‘models of hospitality and stewardship of the property for the church’s growth, and God’s glory’.

Members of the Living Hope are encouraged – but not compelled – to give a tithe to the church amounting to one tenth of their total income.

In a video clip on Facebook of a recent sermon, Mr Staples told members: ‘Here’s what the Bible says: if I tithe I’m blessed, if I don’t tithe I choose to be under a curse.’

In a Facebook post, Mr Stanfield said he and his family were ‘humbled and utterly overwhelmed’ that the money had been donated to help them buy Holly Cottage.

He posted: ‘It’s wonderful to be able to share that we’re totally amazed and blown away that whilst we have been serving African church leaders these past two weeks that we have been able to purchase Holly Cottage in Douglas as our new manse/home.

‘It’s going to be a wonderful base for our pastoral ministry in the heart of Douglas.

‘It’s a miracle, we just want to say a huge thank you to the anonymous individuals who have contributed towards this incredible personal gift of £66,000.

‘This considerable generosity has made it possible for us to acquire this manse in which we will now be able to continue to offer the hospitality to which the Lord has called us.’

He said that over the years many had benefited from the ‘radical generosity’ of the Living Hope family which had provided help in the ‘clearance of debt, provision of cars, support in moving house, and even in recent weeks a radical makeover of a mum’s commissioner’s home’.

Finance manager Graham Smith told the Examiner: ‘We operate the church’s finances with integrity and aim for the highest possible standards of governance.

‘Our accounts are externally audited by an independent firm of auditors, and are filed with the General Registry. Therefore the information on our income and expenditure is available in the public domain.

‘The church leaders receive no reports about individuals’ giving, nor do they have any access to the bank or accounting records which would show the source data.

‘In common with churches everywhere, we believe that generous giving is part of a Christian lifestyle.

‘However, there is no compulsion on anybody to give, and membership of the church or involvement in the life of the church are not conditional upon or connected with an individual’s giving.’

He added: ‘The church leaders do not set their own remuneration. Nor do they have any say in any other support they may receive, such as in this particular instance, which was a collection of voluntary and anonymous donations from members, who, knowing about the need to buy the manse and believing that it would help the church continue to grow and flourish, took this initiative.’

Mr Stanfield said tithes are not unique to Living Hope, no one is required to give them and they are completely different to offerings.

He said tithes are used to pay for salaries, admin, ministry and the running of church buildings.