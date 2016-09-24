Blue Peter’s Barney meets loaghtans as show visits Isle of Man

The Isle of Man will feature on Blue Peter next week.

The children’s BBC programme will include a feature about loaghtan sheep. on Thursday, September 29.

A crew was invited along to film at The Community Farm in Kewaigue, where they learned about the ancient breed of sheep and had an introduction to the art of shearing.

The Community Farm, part of The Children’s Centre, works to teach children and young people with food production, the countryside and the wider environment through fun group activities.

The feature was filmed some time ago while the Blue Peter team visited in July.

The team had taken part in the World Tin Bath Championships for a segment that has already been broadcast.

They were also looking for a second ‘distinctly Manx’ experience.

Out of the suggestions made by the Community Farm’s team leader, Lee Brooks, a close encounter with the farm’s loaghtan sheep was the one which captured their imagination.

Lee, formerly a reporter with Isle of Man Newspapers, said: ‘As they were keen on the sheep, we held off shearing them until the film crew’s arrival.

‘The cool weather in early July meant this was OK for the animals.

‘We invited one of our star helpers, Jess Clague, to teach presenter Barney Harwood how to shear the sheep.

‘Nigel Revill, our farm activity worker, was on hand to talk about the breed, and Sue Quilliam, master crafter, gave a demonstration of carding and spinning loaghtan wool.’

He added: ‘It was a fantastic day on the farm.

‘The whole TV crew were great sports and took plenty of interest in the work we’re doing here.

‘They even dished out a few coveted Blue Peter badges!’