BMX boys left heartbroken by bike theft

Two young BMX fans have been left heartbroken after their bikes, given to them as early Christmas presents, were stolen.

Onchan School pupils Myles and Brad Le Geyt, aged eight and six, had been competing in the Racing Under the Roof event at Manchester’s National Cycling Centre the weekend before last.

Brad and Myles Le Geyt with Myles's custom made Meybo Expert which was stolen the from car park of the Premier Inn in Lancaster

The two boys and their parents Jenny and Dave had checked into the Premier Inn at Lancaster to get some rest out of the cold before catching the 2am ferry back to the island from Heysham on the Monday (November 21).

With the car park monitored by CCTV, they thought their car and its contents would be safe.

But thieves struck while they were in their room, smashing the car’s black-out windows and stealing everything inside including Myles and Brad’s new BMX bikes, together with their helmets and other BMX equipment, Dave’s Haro Pro BMX bike, as well as Christmas presents, Brad’s iPad mini, and a black rucksack containing cash, passports and a credit card.

To make matters worse, the family didn’t have travel insurance and their car insurance covered them for only £100.

Jenny said from the family’s home in Onchan: ‘They smashed the window with a hammer. Everything had gone except one old bike and some clothes that were left on the floor. The boys are so upset. My husband had custom made the bikes and the boys had been given them as an early Christmas present.

‘We rang the police but they told us they don’t come out anymore as they based in Preston. They gave us a crime number and said we should get the boat home.’

Police reviewing the CCTV believe the chances of recovering the bikes are slim.

Dave said: ‘Until recently our kids had been racing at national level competitions with second and third-hand bikes, and we’d been buying parts over the year so that I could build two new bikes for them.

‘I only put Brad’s bike together on Wednesday the week before and it was the first time he’d used his early Christmas present at Manchester.

‘It was one of those rare occasions where we didn’t take the bikes into the hotel as we were only going to be a few hours in there keeping warm before getting in the car to catch the night ferry back to the island.

‘Other stuff was taken but it is their new bikes that the kids are most upset about and cannot be easily replaced.

‘The boys love BMX racing in the UK – but this experience has knocked them back a bit.’

But the island’s community has rallied round, with businesses contributing prizes for a raffle to be drawn at the Castletown Christmas lights switch-on this Saturday (December 3).

The fundraiser has been organised by Johanna Martin-Edge and husband Michael whose son Ethan, seven, had also been competing at the Racing Under the Roof event that weekend.

Johanna said: ‘We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from the local community.’

You can buy raffle tickets from the Bodycraft Fitness Gym in Castletown which Michael runs. All money raised from the sale of the tickets will be given to the Le Geyt family to help then replace their stolen belongings.

Jenny said: ‘We are absolutely bowled over and humbled.’

Myles’s bike, which was only assembled in October with new components, was a Meybo Expert 2015 special edition with an orange/black frame, while Brad’s bike was a Meybo Junior 2015 special edition also with an orange/black frame. Dave’s Haro 2012 Pro XL was black with red decals and red hubs.