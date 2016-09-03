Bobbie Lamming to speak at Literary Society meeting

Author Bobbie Lamming will be guest speaker at the Isle of Man Literary Society’s next meeting.

The talk, entitled ‘Glorious Limits: How Anglo-Saxon Flies - even now’, will take place on Wednesday, September 7, in the meeting room of the Archibald Knox in Onchan. It will begin at 7.30pm.

Organisers say the talk will look at the ‘sophistication and beauty of early English and how its influence is still detectable in some of our most powerful literature’.

Bobbie has published three novels; The Notebook of Gismondo Cavaletti, which won the David Higham Prize in 1983, In the Dark and As in Eden.

She has also contributed short stories to a number of anthologies, sometimes under the name Robin Douglas.

Bobbie, who lives in London but is a frequent visitor to the Isle of Man, is the daughter of the Isle of Man Literary Society’s founder Dr Olive Lamming and younger sister of society president Dr Alison MacDonald.

Her father Bob Lamming was also a fondly-remembered consultant at Noble’s Hospital. However when she left school she turned in the opposite direction of her all-medical family and went to read English at University of Oxford.

Guests are welcome to attend the meeting on September 7 for £2 or they can join the society for a year.