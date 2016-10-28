Body on beach could have been there for weeks, inquest hears

An inquest has opened into the death a man’s whose body was found on a beach near Niarbyl.

Bruce John Robert Moon, aged 57, whose address was given as no fixed abode, was found on August 8, on a beach south of the White Beach at Niarbyl.

He was born in Nairobi in Kenya on May 4, 1957 and was a retired serviceman.

A police report said that Mr Moon’s body was too decomposed to identify.

A post-mortem examination could not ascertain the cause of death and concluded that death may have occurred several weeks before Mr Moon’s body was found.

Dr Ervine Long, consultant pathologist, at Noble’s Hospital, who carried out the post-mortem said in his report that it was not possible to determine how long the body had been on the beach and that signs of drowning disappear after a few days.

Mr Moon’s nephew, Robert Moon, confirmed that tattoos on the neck and arms of the man found matched those of his uncle.

Mr Moon did not attend the inquest but said in a statement that his uncle had set off travelling around the world last October and that he did not even know he was back in the country.

He said his uncle had spent a lot of time on his own.

Dental records matched Mr Moon’s, except for one tooth, which it was said would likely also match but it had not been possible to clean the tooth.

Coroner of inquests Jayne Hughes found that the death occurred in the Isle of Man but the exact location was not known.

Enquiries are continuing and the inquest will resume at a date to be fixed.