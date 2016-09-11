Book documents history of Manx motor industry

Fans of Manx motoring nostalgia will take delight in Showroom Condition, a new book by Steve Jackson which contains a wealth of archive photographs of car launches, promotions and motorsport events over two decades.

The book covers the period between 1960 and 1980 and is sub-titled ‘An automotive history through the lenses of Manx press pictures’.

The Triumph 2000 about to be test driven by Terry Cringle

Classic car enthusiast and TR7 owner Mr Jackson has spent hours trawling the museum archives for the best pictures and the result is a kaleidoscope of images that documents not just changing car design but well-known personalities and dealerships - in some instances long-gone and in others, still present.

Photographs from the 60s evoke a bleak, black and white ‘Never-had-it-so-good’ era when men were considered naked without a trilby and a pipe. One of the photographs shows a youthful Terry Cringle, who now writes the nostalgia pages in the Isle of Man Examiner, in the early 1960s on Marine Drive, about to test drive a DAF 31. Another shot shows him with the ‘new’ Triumph 2000 with the famous White City amusement park in the background. A highlight was a 1964 invitation Athol Garage to test drive the new Aston Martin DB4, as featured in the newly-released Bond film Goldfinger. The car is pictured by the Creg after hitting 100mph on the Mountain Mile.

‘I wrote about it in the paper,’ Terry said.

‘Apparently the new owner went through the roof when he saw the article.’

The MG Magnette Mk III on Douglas promenade

Well-known car dealers Mylchreests feature in many of the shots in a variety of locations over the years and the book’s foreword is written by David Mylchreest.

He says: ‘There are many photos here of Manx motor trade personalities, all of whom were friends, and dealerships from the past that I remember very well, and simply remind me of what a great industry to be involved in this once was.

‘Sadly the motor trade everywhere has changed and it is not quite so much fun anymore, nor are the cars quite so individual.’

The foreword is illustrated with a photograph of the Mylchreests launch of the infamous Austin Maxi in 1969.

The Lotus racing car on display at Kingswood Garage in 1976

The more recent decade is one of bouffant hair-dos, moustaches and flares in an era when scantily-clad models draped over car bonnets were de rigeur. Shot locations vary from Windy Corner to the Villa Marina and popular backdrops include Douglas Head and the Nunnery. An additional attraction is the glimpse given of an island that now predates many memories. The MG Magnette Mk III (top speed 85mph) is shown driving along the promenade in Douglas in 1960 with the Crescent cinema in the background. Two Morris Minors are shown on the forecourt of Central Motors on Circular Road and the long-forgotten Citroen Ami is shown in front of dilapidated outbuildings at Santon Motors in 1976. In his introduction to the book, Mr Jackson describes the press pictures as ‘one of the richest sources of social history on the island’.

He adds: ‘The result is a pictorial history of dealerships and marques sold on the island. Images include product and publicity launches, motor shows, dealer forecourts, sporting action and a selection of period advertising.’

The book features 173 photographs and covers 31 different manufacturers as diverse as Aston Martin Rolls Royce, DAF and the Peel Engineering Company. It is edited by Austin A35 driver Paul Welden and published by Lily Publications with a recommended price of £18.

Athol Garage in 1970