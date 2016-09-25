Bookshop has been proudly serving readers since 1936

A Douglas bookshop is celebrating its 80th anniversary tomorrow (Saturday).

The Lexicon Bookshop on Strand Street first opened in September 1936 as a fee paying library by a Mr Hodges from Jersey and was initially known as the Lexicon Library.

It used to get packed due to its central location and the fact that holidaymakers could borrow books for a small fee during their stay.

In 1938, the Library was enlarged. Business increased throughout the 1940s and 1950s and during that time the Lexicon also started to introduce books for sale.

During this period it also became one of the British Isles’ first chain stores with branches opened in Oswestry, Llandudno, Wrexham, Burnley, Ashton-under-Lyme, Jersey and Guernsey.

By 1962 Mr Hodges was wanting to retire and the bookshop was bought by Sally Murray, who had taken over as manager in 1959. It remained under her control until 1965 when it was sold to Olive Ranscombe with Ken Rose brought in as manager. Under Olive’s tenure, book sales increased dramatically.

In April 1973, the thriving Lexicon Bookshop was sold to Mike Castle with Ken Rose staying on as manager. It was ahead of its time with the introduction of a computer-based ordering system.

Current owners David and Moira Ashworth purchased the business in 1992. They have faced a David and Goliath battle against internet shopping but won through by placing a huge emphasis on customer service and new product lines that reflect the Lexicon being a local business serving the Manx community.

It specialises in local interest books and gifts.