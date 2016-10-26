Boot: ‘I’ll tackle the decline of farming’

The new Food and Agriculture Minister says he is committed to halt a decline in farming, forestry and fishing.

Latest national income accounts show that the agriculture sector contracted by 21 per cent.

But new DEFA Minister Geoffrey Boot told Tynwald that this figure was now two years old and the decline was actually about 6 per cent.

He said: ‘This decline in national income accounts has already been noted by some members and the farming industry as an example of the failure of current DEFA initiatives to support these primary industries. However, I must point out that the 21 per cent decline, although only recently published, refers to the financial year 2014-15, and these figures are now two years old.

‘Secondly, the reporting methodology was amended that year, which as a corrected figure would result in a 6 per cent contraction in 2014-15 – not good, but significantly less than the 21 per cent quoted.’

Mr Boot said that during 2014-15, the farm, livestock and milk sector all saw reduced prices in line with the strong pound, similar to their UK competitors.

Meanwhile the queenie fishery suffered from reduced stock levels, only partially offset by improved prices.

‘So overall it is understandable that GDP was down 6 per cent,’ he said.

The Minister insisted his department’s Food Matters and Future Fisheries strategies remain ‘valid’, and there was evidence they are already working in ‘encouraging innovation, efficiency and diversification’.

During that year, the forestry sector also struggled to respond to the Phytophthora outbreak which resulted in a considerable reduction in locally produced firewood sales.

Mr Boot added: ‘I am committed to working with all food producing and forestry industries to continue both growth and profitability.’

But Douglas North MHK David Ashford asked: ‘Does DEFA expect, in the short and long-term, there actually to be growth in the industry or do they expect there to be further decline?’

Mr Boot replied: ‘This is difficult to predict. There are a lot of unknowns at the moment, and Brexit is obviously one of those. There may be opportunities there, there certainly will be challenges.’

He said one challenge was the Meat Plant. ‘Sadly if we don’t sort that, livestock may decline further. Fortunately the milk sector/dairy sector prices have remained higher here and we do remain viable, unlike some producers in the UK.

‘We have an increased product range throughout food and drink and agricultural, and in forestry we are bringing in new innovation. I believe the future there is good.’