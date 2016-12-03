Boot overrules inspector on railway station appeal

Haven Homes can convert the historic Port St Mary railway station building and goods shed into offices and car parking following a successful appeal.

Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot has approved the bid (16/00535/B) at appeal despite the independent planning inspector recommending the appeal be dismissed due to concerns about a reduction in facilities for railway passengers.

The process to enter the goods shed and station building in the Protected Buildings Register, originally by the DoI and now DEFA, is on-going more than a year on but Mr Boot said it would not be appropriate to defer a decision on the appeal indefinitely.

He said creating a ‘viable use’ for the buildings would help to secure their future.

The Isle of Man Steam Railway Supporters’ Association, Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society and Port St Mary Commissioners had all raised concerns about the reduced provision for railway passengers and said that a planning decision should not be made until the registration process was completed.

The station building dates back to 1898. Works include removing some of the modern brickwork, removing a lean-to to reveal an original window and forming a first floor balcony.

Toilet facilities for railway passengers will be reduced to a single wheelchair accessible cubicle. A smaller, open-fronted waiting area will be provided on the platform.

The goods shed dates back to 1901. A mezzanine floor will be created above the railway track, which will be retained together with the internal platform. Doors at the eastern end will be converted to windows and the double door on the south elevation will be replaced by French windows.

A new car parking area with 26 spaces will be created.

In his report, inspector Michael Hurley said: ‘There is clearly much to be said for the conversion to office use of those parts of the appeal premises that are no longer required for railway purposes.

‘However, on balance, I consider the appeal should be dismissed, because of the inadequacy of the proposed passenger facilities; and because of the opportunity to retain superior facilities by excluding the existing waiting room, and the male and female toilets, from the proposed scheme.’