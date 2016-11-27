Braddan children have the best beards – by a whisker!

Braddan School pupils bristled with enthusiasm when they took part in the Family Library’s Wear a Beard Day.

Schools, offices and families were encouraged to take part in the Wear a Beard Day at the end of the library’s annual Summer Reading Scheme, We Be Pirates!

The Family Library team was so impressed with the efforts of the year three pupils (ages seven and eight), they invited the class down, along with teacher Alison Shimmins, to receive a prize of a framed beard, and a £20 Shoprite voucher.

Erica Humphries, from the Office for Human Resources, was presented with the Wear a Beard Day trophy for her efforts.

Wear a Beard Day raised £570 towards the running costs of the Family Library and Mobile Family Library.