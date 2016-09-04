Brand new facilities will help the disabled

New kitchen facilities have been donated to Riding for the Disabled’s (RDA) clubhouse by an island business.

Snugborough company DLP Limited, which manufactures products to enable people with mobility issues to live independently in their own homes, has donated a complete set of units, worktops, fridge and a sink for the clubhouse at Guilcagh Farm in Andreas.

It is hoped the new facility will be up and running this month.

DLP is also looking at sourcing a toilet, sink and other items for RDA’s disabled access rest room.

Andrea Warrilow, from the charity, said: ‘The generosity of island businesses to charity always amazes me but DLP have really gone above and beyond this time. No more making coffee on a rickety paste table for our volunteers.

‘Being able to store much of our equipment in dust free units within our clubhouse will make such a difference to our efficiency and will mean our riders can spend more time riding and less time getting ready - what a great result!’

DLP sales and surveying manager Tom Maynard said the facilities will be enjoyed by many in years to come. ‘It’s great to be able to help such a worthwhile charity, also one that is so closely related to our own core business.’

Riding for the Disabled provides horse riding lessons for children with disabilities.