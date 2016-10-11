Breast cancer detection to be enhanced

Breast cancer detection will be enhanced in the island, thanks to a £70,000 donation.

The Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust has donated £70,000 to the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group (MBCSG) to assist with the cost of digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT).

DBT involves taking multiple pictures of the breast to create a detailed 3D image that enables the detection of smaller more subtle cancers. DBT is shown to increase breast cancer detection rates and at the same time decreased the number of unnecessary callbacks.

Dr Rebecca Miller, consultant radiologist at Noble’s Hospital, explained the process: ‘In DBT, a series of low dose breast x-rays are taken at slightly different angles. A computer processes this information to form a series of thin slices through the breast.

‘This provides a clearer view of the texture of the breast tissue increasing the cancer detection rate by up to 40 per cent. DBT also has the effect of reducing the superimposition effect of normal tissues that can result in an appearance suggesting a cancer.

‘The use of DBT reduces the rate of false positives, i.e. where a person is recalled and after further assessment is shown not to have cancer, by 25 per cent, thereby decreasing anxiety by reducing unnecessary recalls.

‘The enhanced cancer detection rate from DBT leads to the detection of smaller breast cancers, which results in earlier, less radical surgery, less oncological treatments and improved prognosis and survival.’

The MBCSG has raised almost £1.9 million to build and equip a dedicated breast care unit.

The charity aims to equip the unit to the highest standard to help find breast cancers when they are smaller, enabling earlier treatment and reducing the need for invasive treatments.

Installation of DBT will occur during the autumn and winter period.

Initially the use of DBT will be confined to the symptomatic and screening assessment clinics.

However options are being exploring for the introduction of a breast screening trial in which women invited for their first routine breast screening will have the option to have standard mammograms.

The chairman of the MBCSG,, Julie Stokes said: ‘The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group would like to say a massive thank you to the trustees of the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust, who have helped our equipment appeal to the tune of £70,000 to help fund DBT.’