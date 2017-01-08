Breast charity hits £2m mark

Breast unit charity fundraisers are celebrating after reaching a £2m milestone.

The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group was formed three years ago with the aim of raising £1.5m to build a state of the art breast/screening unit at Noble’s Hospital.

Breast Cancer Support Group mark milestone by reaching the �2 million mark at Nobles Hospital Braddan.

This was achieved thanks to the fabulous generosity of the Manx public, and island businesses and trusts.

The Manx Breast Unit opened its doors on February 1 last year – the first time a Manx charity and government have come together to provide such a fantastic facility.

But the fundraising continues to equip the unit to the highest possible standard.

And this week, the group were celebrating after reaching a £2m milestone.

Support group chairman Julie Stokes said: ‘We are thrilled!

‘In its first year the Manx Breast Unit has gone from strength to strength.

‘It is equipped to a higher standard than most breast units in the UK. The Manx Breast Unit has recently had DBT installed or 3D Mammogram. This will enable us to get involved with trials and research into breast cancer.

‘And we’ve also had the MRI Breast Coil which has saved many patients having to travel to the UK also saving time and money and improving the patient experience. We have also funded Family History Software.

‘We work together with Manx Cancer Help to offer Help for those patients that need it.’

Julie said the group is continuing to fundraise for Intrabeam Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) which she described as a ‘life changer’.

She explained: ‘It’s one-shot radiotherapy given at the time of surgery and now recommended by NICE for early stage breast cancer alongside further research. It would mean fewer patients travelling to the UK for weeks of radiotherapy - saving trauma and worry for the patient and also saving our Health Service a considerable amount of money.

‘This equipment can also be used to help patients diagnosed with bowel and skin cancers.’

Julie said the group works with the breast screening team and the symptomatic team to ensure they have exactly what they need to make the Manx Breast Unit second to none.

And she welcomed the appointment of a new consultant general surgeon with an interest in breast surgery, Stella Charalampous, who takes up her post this month, replaing Millie Bello.

She added: ‘We’ve lots to do and hope that our charity will continue to go from strength to strength. We thank everyone who has supported us on our journey with special thanks to all our committee and all the companies, trusts and of course the great Manx public without whom this wouldn’t have happened.’