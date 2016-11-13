Bree celebrates its 10th anniversary

Manx music and dance youth movement Bree celebrated its 10th anniversary with another fun-filled, action-packed workshop weekend.

Some 21 students took part in the weekend at the Youth Arts Centre in Douglas where they explored the theme of an ‘Old Manx Christmas’ through music, song, Gaelic and dance.

Under the guidance of tutors Caroline Helps, Clare Kilgallon, Julie Matthews, David Kilgallon, Cairistiona Dougherty, Owen Williams and Greg Joughin, and organised by Culture Vannin’s Manx music development officer, Chloë Woolley, the youngsters created a 45-minute show from their workshop activities which was performed for family and friends on the Sunday afternoon.

The programme included singing and dancing Hunt the Wren and a performance of a new tune, Chips, Cheese & Gravy Hornpipe, which had been written by the young composing group. Folk group The Cookies performed a set of Christmas tunes while Ny Shiaght Yindyssyn showed their original arrangement of two Christmas tunes.

The songwriters performed a new tune/rap they had composed to the old Gaelic lyrics of the Qualtagh Song.

A special treat for the audience was the comical adaptation of the traditional White Boys Play by the drama group.

The grand finale saw all of the singers, dancers and the instrumentalists perform the White Boys sword dance to the tune of Creg Willy Syl.

Some of the items from the show will be performed again by Bree students at Manx National Heritage’s Old Manx Christmas Concert at the Manx Museum on December 11.