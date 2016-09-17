Bridge on schedule to open by the end of this month

Laxey bridge will be rebuilt and open to traffic by the end of this month, according to a government spokesman.

A statement from the Department of Infrastructure said work on the bridge, which has been closed since it collapsed during stormy weather in December – apart from a temporary reopening in June – remains on schedule.

A photo posted by Stephen Smithies on Facebook of a fountain effect when a water main burst on Wednesday

According to the spokesman: ‘The replacement bridge in Laxey is on schedule to open to traffic by the end of September.

‘Work will continue during the early part of October to complete the installation of the street furniture and adornments on the bridge deck.’

The statement went on to say contractors are currently working to improve the road where it approaches the bridge on each side.

‘Once completed, the replacement bridge will be better equipped to survive the sort of flooding that devastated homes and businesses in Laxey at the end of last year.

‘The department wishes to thank people for their patience and understanding while the work takes place,’ the statement concludes.

Work has been taking place to connect various services which are carried within the bridge.

The structure was opened on a temporary basis during TT fortnight, then the surface was taken up again to allow the structure to be finished off properly.

Organisers of the traditional Laxey Bike Show, which takes place each year on Laxey promenade during the TT moved the show this year to Peel, fearing there would be no access across the bridge, causing huge congestion if the show went ahead in Laxey.

Many businesses in the Glen Road area of the village have said their trade has been adversely affected by the loss of the bridge over the past nine months after the structure collapsed, leaving a double decker bus blocking the river and flooding homes and businesses nearby.

Several options were offered to villagers for the replacement bridge, with many favouring an arched construction. The DoI said the modern flat option selected would allow better water flow and minimise future flooding risk.

The finished bridge will be one lane (the previous was two) and includes decorative pepper pot lighthouses and seating.